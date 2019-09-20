Up to 1,000 schools to be affected to secretary work stoppage

  • Home >
Friday, September 20, 2019

School secretaries will be taking industrial action today, in a row over pay.

They will hold a work stoppage when schools open their gates this morning, in anger over a two-tier low-pay system.

Their union says they’re taking the step as there was no breakthrough at Wednesday’s talks with the Department of Education.

Fórsa spokesperson, Niall Shanahan says the strike is happening nationwide:

“What’s happening this morning is that (in) school’s all over the country, our school secretaries will take part in a one-hour work stoppage.

“Protests are taking place at 250 schools across the country and we expect up to 1,000 schools will be affected by the work stoppage,” he added.

