Applegreen CEO: Petrol prices will rise ‘from this weekend’

One of the country’s biggest fuel companies has said motorists can expect petrol prices to rise, starting this weekend.

It comes after the bombing of oil refineries in Saudi Arabia drove up the price of crude oil.

Two major oil refineries in Saudi Arabia were bombed last weekend.

Houthi rebels claimed credit for the attacks but the United States and the Saudi government are blaming Iran, which denies any involvement.

On Monday global crude oil prices spiked by 15%, the biggest daily increase in 30 years.

From this weekend on, drivers here can expect to feel the heat.

The filling station chain Applegreen is warning the price of petrol and diesel at the pumps will rise by three or four cent a litre, according to reports.

Applegreen chief executive Bob Etchingham said the increases will kick in over the coming days.

He told the Irish Independent: “You will start to see increases at the pump from this weekend onwards.”

The AA, meanwhile, has said prices could go up by seven or eight cent a litre.

It means drivers could pay up to €4.40 more to tank up the average family car.