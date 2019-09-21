  • Home >
  • Ava’s stunning snap wins national photo competition

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

A STUNNING backdrop and an intuitive eye combined perfectly to earn a local teenager top spot in a national photography competition.

Ava Kinsella, a 16-year-old transition year student at Coláiste Lorcáin, Castledermot was recently named the overall winner of a photography competition run by nationwide property advisers and estate agency firm DNG.

Ava’s winning photograph captures her friend walking through a cornfield with the historic ruin and towers of Duckett’s Grove dominating the horizon.

Ava Kinsella winner of DNGs national photography competition with Brian Dempsey, DNG partner and Keith Lowe, CEO of DNG

The capture and composition was considered outstanding and won best in its category and best overall winner from the 1,000-plus entrants from across Ireland, earning Ava a terrific €1,000.

Ava’s amazing snap was recognised unanimously by all the judges, one of whom was DNG partner and fellow Carlovian Brian Dempsey, himself a recognised photographer outside of his chartered surveying role.

Ava’s photograph, along with all the other competition winners, will now appear in a 2020 DNG calendar, which will be sold throughout Ireland, with all monies raised going directly to Threshold.

Threshold is a registered charity, whose aim is to secure a right to housing, particularly for households experiencing the problems of poverty and exclusion throughout Ireland.

By Suzanne Pender
