Engagement ring stolen in break-in at pensioner’s home

A woman aged in her 70s has been left in a distressed state after her engagement ring was stolen during a burglary.

The ring was among a number of items stolen during a break-in in the Culmore Point Road area of Derry on Friday.

A sum of money was reported stolen as well as several pieces of jewellery, including a platinum engagement ring with four diamonds.

Police believe entry was forced to a house in the Clonliffe Park area some time between 11.30am and 1.30pm.

A PSNI spokesman urged anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact police.

“This has been a distressing experience for the victim, especially with the loss of such a sentimental piece of jewellery,” he said.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the Clonliffe Park area of the city and noticed any suspicious activity, including vehicles, to contact our detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1036 of September 20.”