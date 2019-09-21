Man (20s) dies after car enters Cavan canal

Saturday, September 21, 2019

A young man has died after a car entered a canal in Cavan this evening.

The car was carrying three occupants when it entered the canal at Woodford River, Ballyheady Bridge, on the Ballinamore to Ballyconnell road, around 6.30pm.

The man, in his mid-20s, was pronounced dead at the scene after his body was recovered from the water.

Two other men, also in their 20s, escaped uninjured. One was taken to Cavan General Hospital as a precaution.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The road is closed to traffic as a Garda technical examination is underway. Local diversions are in place.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

One winner of €5.3m Lotto jackpot

Saturday, 21/09/19 - 9:25pm

Fine Gael propose greater scrutiny for opposition’s spending pledges

Saturday, 21/09/19 - 8:05pm

Sinn Féin gains ground in opinion poll

Saturday, 21/09/19 - 7:25pm