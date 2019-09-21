Mexican stand-off over right of way in Bagenalstown

A TUSSLE has emerged in Bagenalstown over a public right of way in the heart of the town. Residents are divided over a pedestrian laneway between Kilree Lane and St Brigid’s Crescent. Those living in Kilree Lane want it closed because of anti-social behaviour, while residents of St Brigid’s Crescent want it kept open due to the access it provides to the town and schools.

The issue emerged at a recent meeting of Muinebheag Municipal District.

Area engineer Jerry Crowley said residents at Kilree Lane had submitted a petition of 21 signatures looking for the right of way to be extinguished. The council then received a petition from 71 residents in St Brigid’s looking to keep it open.

The right of way was a reserved function for councillors, but the depth of feeling on both sides posed a bit of a head-scratcher.

“At this stage, I am a bit unsure how to proceed,” said Mr Crowley.

Cllr Andy Gladney uses the lane regularly and said he has been informed of break-ins in the area, with a shovel being used to force in the window of a vulnerable man’s home. Things had quietened in the area in recent times, but cllr Gladney deemed the right of way question a “no-win” situation.

A suggestion that delegations from both sides meet the area engineer was made by Labour’s Willie Quinn.

“That will not bring agreement,” replied cllr Gladney. “I might as well tell you that before you go.”

Cllr Michael Doran remarked that turning the lane into a dead end could make the situation worse.

Cllr Arthur McDonald suggested a plebiscite and letting the public decide. A consensus began to gather that a notice might be published about closing the right of way.

However, director of services Dan McInerney urged caution about a formal notice. He said objectors have a right to request an oral hearing. “It could be a long, drawn-out and expensive process,” he said.

Mr McInerney said an engineering solution to the problem should be investigated.

Gates were suggested at the meeting, but Mr Crowley said it would require someone to open and close them each day. Doubt was also expressed about how effective a gate would be.

The meeting heard from cllr Gladney that lighting was poor in the area and improving it could be one solution.

Mr Crowley said he would examine the issue further and report back to councillors.