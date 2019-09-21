One winner of €5.3m Lotto jackpot

There was one winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot, worth just over €5.3m.

The numbers drawn were 6, 8, 13, 15, 21, and 30. The bonus number was 17.

Two more players won prizes of €51,435 for matching five numbers and the bonus.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 27, 29, 36, 38, 42, and 44. The bonus number was 19.

There was also no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 18, 19, 23, 28, 30, and 42. The bonus number was 5.