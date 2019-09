Sinn Féin has made a gain of six percentage points in the latest Behaviour and Attitudes poll for the Sunday Times.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

The party now stands at 20% for the first time since April.

Fianna Fáil has retained the lead at 29% but it’s down a point on last month, while Fine Gael’s support is steady at 26%.

The Greens are on 5% and Labour is at 3%, both down two points.

The Social Democrats, Solidarity-PBP, and Renua have one% each.