‘We are all lucky to be alive,’ says resident as 19 families return home after Dublin flats fire

Nineteen families who were left homeless for six days after a fire broke out in an electrical house in a flats complex have been allowed to return homes.

Up to 150 residents in the Marmion Court Flats on Blackhall Street, were just minutes away from a serious explosion as the electrical box is housed close to the gas storage unit which feeds all of the flats.

The fire broke out at 9am last Saturday and residents living in the three blocks were evacuated within minutes of the fire.

While residents in three of the blocks were allowed to return to their homes, 19 families, which affected 60 people remained homeless after the fire due to having no electricity and related water issues.

It had been feared that the residents would not be allowed back into their homes for between two and six weeks.

Former Lord Mayor of Dublin and local independent councillor Christy Burke met with residents and called for the demolition of the flats.

Cllr Burke said: “I want to thank the residents of Queen street and the area for their effort in keeping cool heads during the works. Mary (Kinsella) the spokesperson for the group was great. The women and men from Dublin Fire Brigade, the nearby Centra shop (for providing food) the work contractors, Dublin City Council (DCC) and personnel Sean Smyth and Frank Darcy.

“And all involved. Again to the residents thank you. Let’s now move on to the next phase.

“These flats need to be demolished and a regeneration project put in place. What happened here could have been a catastrophe.”

“It was bad enough that 60 people were left homeless and looking for accommodation.

“Having to help an 85-year-old woman living there find accommodation is just appalling to witness. I’m planning on tabling a motion for that to happen and discussions to be held by the Council on this. Sticking plasters used by the Council won’t work anymore.”

Mary Kinsella, who has lived in the complex all of her life, and who is involved in the local residents’ committee said: “I was told by a fireman who attended here on Saturday that we are all lucky to be alive or not seriously injured.

“If they (fire units) hadn’t arrived in time then we were eight minutes away from the gas supply being ignited due to the fire. It’s great that residents are now allowed back into their homes but more work is needed on the exterior of the buildings.”