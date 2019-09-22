Bishop Foley NS scoops €10,000 cash prize on Today FM

RIPPED trousers and cut knees may become a thing of the past for pupils of Bishop Foley School in Carlow, when Friday the 13th turned out to be their lucky day!

The school was thrilled to win a fantastic €10,000 last Friday morning on the Today FM Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show, with hopes high that the cash windfall will mean a new astro-turf pitch.

“There’s great excitement here … this is huge for us,” said an elated school principal John Kelly.

The competition, which was sponsored by fruit company Keelings, asked primary schools all over the country to write in, giving reasons why their school deserved €10,000. Schools were selected daily on the show all last week, then on Friday, a draw of all the finalists revealed the Carlow school as the overall winner!

“Peter Doran, one of our fifth-class teachers, sent an email to the Ian Dempsey show. He explained how we have absolutely no grass at the school; we’ve all tarmac and our school secretary is inundated every day bandaging up cut knees and things,” said John.

“This €10,000 will go a long way towards getting an astro turf pitch for the school. We have no green area at all and share a yard with the CBS, so the boys are delighted; there’s great excitement here,” he added.

As part of the win Bishop Foley School will enjoy a morning of breakfast fun with a visit from Keelings as well as a live Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show broadcast from the school on Friday 27 September.

Bishop Foley, an all-boys school, has an enrolment of 252 pupils and 17 teachers.