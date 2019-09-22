Warm tributes paid to retiring director of services Dan McInerney

TRIBUTES were paid to one of the leading figures in Carlow County Council ahead of his retirement later this month. Director of services and Muinebheag Municipal District area manager Dan McInerney attended his very last meeting of the municipal district last Wednesday.

Cllr Michael Doran said: “You have been a fantastic assistance to the county, always very approachable and friendly … you have always given us time. Anything you could do, you did.”

Cllr Arthur McDonald said: “People like Dan do not come along every day. I wish him well.”

Cllr Willie Quinn commended his work as an engineer and wished him the very best in the future, as did cllr Andy Gladney.

Acting director of services Michael Brennan said Mr McInerney was always “helpful and courteous”. Area engineer Jerry Crowley said he was a source of advice and encouragement. Meeting administrator Maria Hearne said everything related to the meetings always went smoothly with Mr McInerney at the helm.

A respected and popular member of the council staff, Mr McInerney recalled starting in the council on 2 January 1985. The young engineer was brought to Bagenalstown to the area office along the quay by the late Liam Fitzgerald to meet Kevin Attride.

“He was an old gentleman type of engineer,” he said.

His first job of what would be many was working on the Leighlinbridge bypass. The site office was a caravan and Mr McInerney fondly remembered a clerk, Peter Carey, now chief executive of Kildare County Council, cooking up “spuds and peas”.

Mr McInerney said it had been a pleasure being area manger in Muinebheag, albeit for a short time.

“I have always liked coming down here,” he said. “I have always had a soft spot for the Barrow and it’s an absolute joy getting down to Borris whenever I can.”