Water outage hits west Dublin after lightning strike at pumping station

A major water outage is affecting parts of West Dublin.

It comes after a suspected lightning strike to a pumping station.

Irish Water is warning of drinking water supply cuts to Blanchardstown, Mulhuddart, St. Margaret’s, The Ward, Garristown and surrounding areas in Dublin 15.

It comes after a major fault at the pumping station supplying water to the Ballycoolin water tower, a fault officials believe may have been caused by a lightning strike.

Just before lunchtime, they managed to get the pumps back in action, but Fingal county council said it may take several hours to get water pipes in the area back up to full pressure, especially on high ground.

They say it could be 6pm this evening before the repairs at the pumping station are complete, and another two or three hours after that before supplies are fully restored.