  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Winner of €5.3m Lotto jackpot urged to ‘stay calm’ and keep ticket in safe place

Winner of €5.3m Lotto jackpot urged to ‘stay calm’ and keep ticket in safe place

Sunday, September 22, 2019

The winner of last night’s €5.3m Lotto jackpot is being urged to keep their ticket in a safe place.

A lucky player from Co Cork scooped the prize.

The jackpot was close to being shared three ways, as another Cork Lotto player as well as one from Co Meath fell just one number short.

Those players won prizes of €51,435 for matching five numbers and the bonus.

The winning numbers drawn were 6, 8, 13, 15, 21, and 30. The bonus number was 17.

Spokesperson Robert Magee said that the winner should “try and stay calm”.

“Do absolutely nothing. It’s a lot to take in. It’s a lot of money. It really is a life-changing amount,” he said.

“When you are ready we would advise you to get some legal advice, some financial advice.”

Mr Magee said the winner can contact the Lotto claims team who “can take the whole claim as slowly or as quick as you want.”

The claim team can be contacted on 01 8364444.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Yellow rainfall warning for three counties with risk of spot flooding

Sunday, 22/09/19 - 9:40pm

Jean-Claude Juncker’s comments on border checks slammed

Sunday, 22/09/19 - 9:10pm

Family of missing 21-year-old from Dublin ‘very concerned for her wellbeing’

Sunday, 22/09/19 - 6:40pm