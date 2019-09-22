Winner of €5.3m Lotto jackpot urged to ‘stay calm’ and keep ticket in safe place

The winner of last night’s €5.3m Lotto jackpot is being urged to keep their ticket in a safe place.

A lucky player from Co Cork scooped the prize.

The jackpot was close to being shared three ways, as another Cork Lotto player as well as one from Co Meath fell just one number short.

Those players won prizes of €51,435 for matching five numbers and the bonus.

The winning numbers drawn were 6, 8, 13, 15, 21, and 30. The bonus number was 17.

Spokesperson Robert Magee said that the winner should “try and stay calm”.

“Do absolutely nothing. It’s a lot to take in. It’s a lot of money. It really is a life-changing amount,” he said.

“When you are ready we would advise you to get some legal advice, some financial advice.”

Mr Magee said the winner can contact the Lotto claims team who “can take the whole claim as slowly or as quick as you want.”

The claim team can be contacted on 01 8364444.