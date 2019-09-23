Juvenile arrested in relation to aggravated burglary in Limerick

Gardaí have arrested a juvenile in relation to an aggravated burglary in Limerick.

The incident occurred in Shannonvale, Limerick on September 22.

Shortly after 7am, Gardaí from Mayorstone Park received a report of a burglary in progress where two men had entered the house and armed themselves with what was believed to be a knife.

Gardaí immediately responded and on their arrival at the scene, two males fled in the direction of Caherdavin.

An extensive search was carried out in the area and a juvenile was discovered hiding in the Shannonvale area.

He was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained.

The occupant of the house was not injured during the incident.

The second male involved is still being sought by Gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.