Woman, 69, killed after being hit by car in Donegal

A 69-year-old pedestrian has been killed after she was hit by a car in Donegal.

It happened at Tinnycahill in Clar at around 8pm last night.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene is ongoing and the road remains closed to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 0719858530, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.