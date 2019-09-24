Close to half of prisoners re-offended within three years of release

  • Home >
Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Almost 46% of prisoners released in 2012 reoffended within three years.

That figure is down 3% on the previous year, according to the CSO, who released the statistics today “under reservation”, due to concerns previously raised over data quality issues in Garda crime figures.

The research reveals the rate of re-offending by men is higher than women, 47.6% compared to 36% in 2012.

The statistics also show that younger people are more likely to re-offend than older people.

People under 21 who serve a prison sentence are three times more likely to re-offend than those aged over 50 (72.3% for under-21s versus 23.3% for over-50s).

