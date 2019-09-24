Fishing … but not as we know it!

REELS and tackle boxes were nowhere in sight at the River Burrin in Carlow recently, with electro-fishing the modus operandi of a rather different group of anglers.

Researchers from UCD along with Inland Fisheries were on the Burrin carrying out this non-harmful method of fishing as they surveyed fish along the river. They sectioned off the river, placing electric probes on the riverbed and ran a current between them, temporarily stunning any fish that were there, which allows them to count and measure the stock. Brown trout, sticklebacks, salmon and lampreys were among the temporarily-stunned fish, which were then documented.

The researchers were part of the Reconnect programme, an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-funded project, which documents the extent and impact of barriers on Irish rivers.

Mary Kelly-Quinn of UCD said: “It’s going to provide information to policy makers to help prioritise barriers for removal and modification.”

A key part of the study is the accessibility for fish trying to get up the river.

Researchers were looking at the stretch of the Barrow at Hanover, which has seen a fish pass installed in recent years. The researchers were examining fish numbers on both sides of the weir.