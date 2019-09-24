Fishing … but not as we know it!

Monday, September 23, 2019

REELS and tackle boxes were nowhere in sight at the River Burrin in Carlow recently, with electro-fishing the modus operandi of a rather different group of anglers.
Researchers from UCD along with Inland Fisheries were on the Burrin carrying out this non-harmful method of fishing as they surveyed fish along the river. They sectioned off the river, placing electric probes on the riverbed and ran a current between them, temporarily stunning any fish that were there, which allows them to count and measure the stock. Brown trout, sticklebacks, salmon and lampreys were among the temporarily-stunned fish, which were then documented.

Inland Fisheries Ireland and UCD researchers carrying out a fish survey on the River Burren at Hanover

The researchers were part of the Reconnect programme, an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-funded project, which documents the extent and impact of barriers on Irish rivers.
Mary Kelly-Quinn of UCD said: “It’s going to provide information to policy makers to help prioritise barriers for removal and modification.”
A key part of the study is the accessibility for fish trying to get up the river.
Researchers were looking at the stretch of the Barrow at Hanover, which has seen a fish pass installed in recent years. The researchers were examining fish numbers on both sides of the weir.

Comments are closed.

By Michael Tracey
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Vintage club raises €600 for first responder group

Tuesday, 24/09/19 - 1:30pm

Pre-school kids begin their education journey at local childcare centre

Tuesday, 24/09/19 - 11:20am

Warm tributes paid to retiring director of services Dan McInerney

Sunday, 22/09/19 - 2:14pm