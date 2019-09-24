Pre-school kids begin their education journey at local childcare centre

THE very first steps on a lifelong journey in education were taken by a big group of local children who walked in through the doors of Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre recently for the start of the new term.

“We have about 40 who have come back from last year and they were joined by about 40 new faces, from the youngest who is two-and-a-half years’ old up to five years’ old,” said manager Diane Darcy.

“They make up five pre-school classes in total and all the children are settling in well this year.”

Diane says it is very important to make sure there is a sense of continuity for those who are coming back for their second year.

“We keep the groups from last year together again for this year and the teachers have also moved with them, so there is a great sense of stability for the children,” says Diane. “We had very few tears for that reason. A lot of them just ran in the door.”

That and the open-door policy for parents means children are quick to settle into their surroundings.

“Every parent can come and look in the window of the room where their child is and they can see that their child is settled and happy. We also have the option of a longer day and that means children can stay until 3pm, which is helpful for parents going back to work.”