Vintage club raises €600 for first responder group

AN INTEREST in the gleaming motors of the past could help to save a life in the future, thanks to the generosity of Tullow Vintage Club.

The club recently presented a cheque for €600 to lifesaving charity Tullow First Responders in the Tara Arms, Tullow – proceeds from the annual show, which took place recently in Rathwood.

Each year following the annual show, the Tullow club donates some of the takings to a local charity and this year the very worthy cause of Tullow First Responders was unanimously agreed as the members’ choice.

Four representatives from Tullow First Responders came along to the Tara Arms to accept the cheque, who were very grateful for the kind donation.

After the formalities, they all enjoyed a bite to eat.