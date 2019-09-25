17 arrests in operation targeting suspected importation of child sex abuse material and other crimes

There were 17 people arrested across West Cork on Tuesday as part of an operation targeting the suspected importation of child sex abuse material, threats to kill, and other crimes.

Gardaí say the arrests came on a day of action as part of Operation Thor, which targets organised crime gangs and known offenders.

The arrests were also in relation to suspected offences such as burglary, theft, and robbery.

Of the 17 arrests, eleven people have been charged and files have been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions for the remaining six.

Among the arrests was the detention of a man at Bantry Garda Station over the suspected importation of child sex abuse material.

Gardaí say the man has since been released without charge and a file has been prepared for the DPP.

“As part of the day of action, multi-agency checkpoints were carried out on the N22, Currahally Farran,” the Garda Press Office said.

“During the checkpoints a number of offences were detected. Four vehicles were discovered to have major defects.

“Community policing units provided crime prevention packs to distribute to Meals on Wheels members in the division.

“A crime preventions stand was erected in the Bandon district where information and flyers were distributed to members of the public,” it added.

The arrests follow a similar day of action in the Cork city area earlier this month, which also led to 17 arrests.

These arrests related to the suspected possession of child abuse material, assault, burglary, theft, drugs and immigration offences.