  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Arboretum’s Rachel to receive lifetime achievement award …

Arboretum’s Rachel to receive lifetime achievement award …

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

CARLOW Business Awards 2019 will recognise Rachel Doyle with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The County Carlow Chamber has announced that Rachel Doyle will be recognised for her contribution to Carlow with the accolade at the Carlow Business Awards this Thursday, 26 September.

Founder of the Arboretum, Rachel began the business in her own back garden more than 40 years ago. Over the last four decades, Rachel has grown it into a thriving world-class enterprise. While guiding this business through the various stages, Rachel not only transformed horticulture in Ireland but also set standards globally for the industry.

Rachel Doyle: Lifetime Achievement Award

Throughout this period, Rachel described how people have been a key part of her plans, from family to customers and, of course, her team. The Arboretum locally employs over 100 people and continues to be an extended family of Rachel’s, now led by her sons Barry and Fergal.

“We are delighted to present Rachel with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Carlow Business Awards,” said Brian O’Farrell, CEO of County Carlow Chamber.

“Rachel is an inspiration in Carlow: not only did she take the Arboretum from a dream to a world-class business, she also managed to write the manual on innovation and inspire so many people along the way.

“I know that while this award is in recognition of lifetime achievement, there is still loads more to come,” said Brian.

Comments are closed.

By Suzanne Pender
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow smashes the attendance record

Wednesday, 25/09/19 - 3:28pm

Raffled calf raises €15k for school

Wednesday, 25/09/19 - 11:26am

Fishing … but not as we know it!

Tuesday, 24/09/19 - 3:30pm