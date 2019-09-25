Arboretum’s Rachel to receive lifetime achievement award …

CARLOW Business Awards 2019 will recognise Rachel Doyle with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The County Carlow Chamber has announced that Rachel Doyle will be recognised for her contribution to Carlow with the accolade at the Carlow Business Awards this Thursday, 26 September.

Founder of the Arboretum, Rachel began the business in her own back garden more than 40 years ago. Over the last four decades, Rachel has grown it into a thriving world-class enterprise. While guiding this business through the various stages, Rachel not only transformed horticulture in Ireland but also set standards globally for the industry.

Throughout this period, Rachel described how people have been a key part of her plans, from family to customers and, of course, her team. The Arboretum locally employs over 100 people and continues to be an extended family of Rachel’s, now led by her sons Barry and Fergal.

“We are delighted to present Rachel with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Carlow Business Awards,” said Brian O’Farrell, CEO of County Carlow Chamber.

“Rachel is an inspiration in Carlow: not only did she take the Arboretum from a dream to a world-class business, she also managed to write the manual on innovation and inspire so many people along the way.

“I know that while this award is in recognition of lifetime achievement, there is still loads more to come,” said Brian.