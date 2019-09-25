Carlow smashes the attendance record

A RECORD-breaking 297,000 visitors attended the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow last week, making it the most successful ploughing ever.

The Carlow staging of the event smashed the previous record attendance of 291,500, which was achieved in Screggan, Tullamore in 2017.

Throughout the week, Carlow emerged as the perfect location for the mammoth event, its central location, excellent road network and exceptional land at Ballintrane, Fenagh proving an unbeatable combination. Even the weather worked in the county’s favour, the glorious sunshine enhancing what’s been hailed as the best-ever ploughing championships.

“We are delighted with the overall attendance figure this year,” said NPA managing director Anna May McHugh. “The three days ran extremely smoothly and everywhere I looked there were cheery, smiling faces, with all members of the family thoroughly enjoying themselves,” she added.

“Traffic to and from the site has been moving well all week and credit is due to An Garda Síochána and the traffic management plan that was implemented. With record numbers attending, everyone expected some hold-ups, but the traffic was kept flowing at all times, with only the very minimum of delays,” added Ms McHugh.

It was a particularly memorable week for local families, on whose land the ploughing championships were staged. Seamie Quirke and his son Seamus, alongside Henry Nolan and his nephew Cody, own the land where the exhibition areas were located, while the ploughing competitions took place on land belonging to the Brennan brothers from Kilkenny. Almost 30 local landowners provided car parking facilities, with the entire community of Fenagh, the Fighting Cocks and Ballon eager to get on board to support the event.

“It was great …you just couldn’t but be happy with the way everything went; and then the weather – that made it,” an elated Seamus Quirke told The Nationalist on Friday.

“There was such a great buzz, it was great to be part of it,” he added. “It’s a bit of an anti-climax here this morning looking out at all the clearing of the site that’s going on.”

President Michael D Higgins officially opened the 88th National Ploughing Championships on Tuesday, joined by NPA president James Sutton and Anna May McHugh, its managing director. The site owners, along with local dignitaries, including chief executive of Carlow County Council Kathleen Holohan, cathaoirleach John Pender and Bishop Denis Nulty were among those in attendance.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar made an appearance on Thursday and even tried his hand at horse-drawn ploughing to the delight of the cheering crown. Taking the opportunity to press the flesh, several government ministers, party leaders and elected representatives were manning their tents and pouring customary cups of tea.

An eclectic mix of famous faces from the world of politics, sport, celebrity and media also attended over the three days, with everyone from Love Island’s Greg O’Shea to RTÉ’s Dáithí Ó Sé all at the ploughing.

“Given the positive reports and great feedback received yesterday, the festive spirit was truly alive and well, with rural and urban dwellers alike relishing the joyful mood,” said an upbeat Anna May.

She remarked that the NPA would like to “thank all involved for making this the most memorable ploughing of all time”.