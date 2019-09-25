Gardaí call for more resources to deal with rising violence in border areas

The lack of resources is having a detrimental effect on the Gardaí’s ability to adequately police border areas, according to the Garda Representative Association.

The association said more recruits, vehicles and better armed response times are badly needed.

It comes as the Garda Commissioner, the PSNI Chief Constable and the Justice Minister head for Cavan today for the annual Cross Border Conference on Organised Crime, aimed at improving co-operation between the agencies.

GRA Donegal spokesperson, Brendan O’Connor said instances of violence in border areas are on the rise.

Mr O’Connor said: “Particularly in.the north-west where we have seen an attempt to kill our colleagues in Strabane recently and following that there was another attempt against PSNI officers in Derry.

“We had the courthouse bomb in Derry and we had the murder of Lyra McKee. These incidents are happening very close to the border where the members I represent are operating as an unarmed police service.”