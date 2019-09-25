Petition launched to save woodland in Dublin

A petition to protect a woodland area between Rathcoole and Saggart in Dublin has been launched online.

The woodland area between Rathcoole and Saggart. Pic via Google Maps

It is calling on South Dublin County Council to rezone the land from residential to open space.

There is currently a vibrant ecosystem in the woodland that is home to animals such as birds, frogs, mammals and insects.

The petition calls for “help to secure the woodland for future generations”.

It says: “We need to preserve the wild woodland habitat which currently links the villages of Rathcoole and Saggart. This site, by our local park, has real potential as an amenity for our communities, as a haven for wildlife and as a living example for nature education.

“Wild green spaces are becoming rarer in South Dublin. Spending time in nature improves our mental and physical health, and reduces stress. The woodland provides great walking trails.

“The trees, wildflowers and waterways within are vital habitats and food sources. They enable birds, frogs, mammals and insects like bees and butterflies to thrive.

“Trees absorb water, lessening local flooding. They release oxygen, improving our air quality. They store carbon, helping against climate change. Help to secure the woodland for future generations.”