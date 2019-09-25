Raffled calf raises €15k for school

IT was the hour of reckoning for one Friesian heifer on the final day of the Ploughing in Fenagh when Calf 451 finally got raffled off to one lucky ticket holder.

The monochrome beauty was raffled to raise funds for a new playground in Rathoe National School, with an incredible €15,000 raised by a hardworking committee. The ploughing was not her first rodeo, though, no sirreee! Calf 451 had already made guest appearances at both the Tullow and the Tinahely shows during the summer to raise publicity for the cause and to peddle a few raffle tickets. The Ploughing event was the ultimate showdown, however, because it was there that she was finally going to her new owners … except she didn’t!

The winner of the much-anticipated raffle, one Mary Walsh from Co Wexford, opted to take a cash prize of €1,000 in lieu of taking ownership of the heifer.

Calf 451 therefore goes back to her owners Jamie and Lorraine Kealy, who donated her to the school so they could raise funds for a new outdoor classroom. The Kealys’ two children, Ailbhe (10) and five-year-old James, both attend Rathoe NS, so Jamie and Lorraine wanted to do something good for their school. The idea of raffling a calf came to them because Calf 451 was already semi-famous. Since birth, all the major milestones in her bovine life have been documented in The Farmers Journal because the Kealys’ land is used as a model farm for Teagasc and Glanbia.

“Our dairy herd is known throughout the country because our farm was used by Teagasc as a model farm. We saw that our school needed a new playground and we wanted to give something back, so we decided to do this,” Jamie explained to The Nationalist earlier.

School principal Bláthnaid McDermott said that the whole project was a brilliant success and that it exceeded all expectations.

“We knew that there would be throngs of people at the Ploughing. It went really well, thanks to the co-operation of members of the board of management, staff and parents,” said Bláthnaid.

The school would like to thank all who supported or helped out, especially the Kealy family, the organising committee and Anne O’Connor, who helped man the tent over the three-day extravaganza.