The Lotto results are in…

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot, worth €2m.

However, one player did scoop €36,927 by matching five numbers plus the bonus.

The numbers drawn were 1, 13, 17, 26, 30, 35 and the bonus was 19.

There was also no winner in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The numbers drawn were 19, 21, 33, 36, 40, 41 bonus 10.

In the Lotto Plus 2 draw, there was no winner but one player matched five numbers plus the bonus to win €2,500.

The numbers drawn were 10, 11, 31, 42, 43, 46 and the bonus was 45.

Saturday’s Lotto jackpot is now heading for €2.5m.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí and family of missing 13-year-old ‘have serious concerns for him’

Wednesday, 25/09/19 - 10:00pm

17 arrests in operation targeting suspected importation of child sex abuse material and other crimes

Wednesday, 25/09/19 - 6:20pm

No need to stockpile medicines ahead of Brexit, says Health Products Regulatory Authority

Wednesday, 25/09/19 - 5:25pm