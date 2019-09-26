Charity getting primary schoolchildren involved in global change with new Changemakers Award

Primary school pupils from all over Ireland have the chance to win a new award.
International aid agency, GOAL, is inviting schoolchildren to share their local actions for global change and win its Changemakers Award launched today.
It will introduce children to the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) where all United Nations members aim to ending poverty, inequality, stop climate change and protect our oceans, flora and fauna by 2030.
The award is open to 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th primary school classes who are being invited to get to know the SDGs, and to share the local actions they take that contribute to their achievement.
The judging panel is 12-year-old climate activist and student, Flossie Donnelly, GOAL Deputy CEO Mary Van Lieshout, children’s author Sarah Webb and presenter and broadcaster Johnathan McCrea.
Teachers will be given lesson plans to introduce children to the SDGs.
- Competition details:
– In Leinster to the Cool Planet in Powerscourt, Wicklow.
– In Munster to the Irish Seed Savers in Scarriff, Clare.
– In Connacht to Brigit’s Garden in Rosscahill, Galway.
– In Ulster to the W5 in Belfast, Antrim.
GOAL’s Global Citizenship Manager, Nina Sachau, said: “As a humanitarian aid agency GOAL is acutely aware of the challenges the global community is facing into the future – climate change, poverty, migration, and global injustice – and hearing about this can be a bit overwhelming, especially for young people.
“We have to make sure young people believe a sustainable and fair future is achievable and equip them with the tools to help contribute to the future.
“With the new Changemakers Award we want to introduce the Sustainable Development Goals to the classrooms and celebrate, broadcast and share the great ideas primary school pupils are already putting into action to create a better world. We are lucky we have a generation of incredibly well informed, open minded and active young people and educators, doing so many things every day to bring about change.”