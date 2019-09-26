Hopeful hens seeking their forever coops

LITTLEHILL Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is appealing to Carlow residents to make space in their lives for hens in need. On 12 and 26 October, the charity’s volunteers will bring rescued chickens to Carlow town for adoption.

But why do these hens need to be rescued? Having spent the first year of their lives at a caged farm, the productivity of egg-laying hens drops slightly. At this age, they are sent to an abattoir, to be replaced by a younger, more productive flock.

LittleHill rescues as many chickens as possible and places them in caring homes around the country, where they have the chance to live long and happy lives.

“The majority of our hens live for a few more years after we rescue them, laying five or six eggs a week,” said Susan Anderson, founder of the Kildare-based charity. “They make the best little companions.”

Indeed, many hen adopters report that their new pets become an integral part of the family.

“I absolutely love my hens to bits, as does my daughter,” said Celia Tyrrell, who lives near Borris. “It has given my daughter and me a shared interest. Their favourite place seems to be my window ledge outside my kitchen window, where they peck at the window when they see me.

“There are massive rewards in watching rescued hens transform from frightened, pale and scruffy critters into beautiful, confident and quirky characters with individual personalities. They were very meek, scared, bald hens when they arrived; now they are lovable, inquisitive, beautiful and fully feathered. They are unrecognisable compared with how they arrived.”

What do prospective adopters need to do before getting their own feathered companions? Celia recommends first getting a chicken coop, which can be bought from many online companies throughout the country, or a shed that can be locked at night to keep predators out.

Hens are very easy to care for. They just need food and water and some space to roam about in.

LittleHill will bring hens to Carlow town in October. To book your very own feathered companions, the charity asks people to send a private message to its Facebook page, LittleHill Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, stating the pick-up location, date and the number of hens you wish to adopt. Those without a Facebook account can ask a relative or friend to book on their behalf.

LittleHill Animal Rescue was set up some years ago in Co Kildare and has since come to the aid of horses, goats, cats, dogs and hens that have suffered neglect or exploitation in the food industry.