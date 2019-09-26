If you see one of these stickers today, here’s why

Hundreds of people with a disability will be out in force today, to remind others not to block footpaths and access points.

Pic via @MakeWayDay

It is part of Make Way Day, which this year being held across 25 local authority areas.

Poorly parked cars, bins and fallen bikes can be dangerous for a disabled person, according to the Disability Federation of Ireland.

Its spokesperson, Clare Cronin, said today is about making people aware of the challenges the obstacles can pose.

Ms Cronin said: “On Make Way Day they’ll get a little friendly sticker that says ‘hey, this blocks my way’ and ‘Make way’.

“The one day of the year where people with disabilities get to actually remind everybody else of the obstacles that are in their way all year long.”