Miniature phones and jet skis among items seized in eight CAB raids

Five mobile phones smaller than a finger have been seized by gardaí today.

One of the miniature phones seized today. Pic: Garda Press Office

Two jet skis and four Rolex watches were also seized in a series of raids across Dublin and Wexford.

Some of the Rolex watches seized today. Pic: Garda Press Office

The Criminal Assets Bureau also froze €17,000 in a bank account, following searches at eight locations this morning.

Documents relating to property bought here and abroad have also been seized.

The two jet skis seized today. Pic: Garda Press Office

This morning’s searches are part of the same investigation that led officers to seize €100,000 in Tallaght, Dublin, in 2017.

The raids are connected to an investigation into a criminal gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs.