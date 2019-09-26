Miniature phones and jet skis among items seized in eight CAB raids

Five mobile phones smaller than a finger have been seized by gardaí today.
Two jet skis and four Rolex watches were also seized in a series of raids across Dublin and Wexford.
The Criminal Assets Bureau also froze €17,000 in a bank account, following searches at eight locations this morning.
Documents relating to property bought here and abroad have also been seized.
This morning’s searches are part of the same investigation that led officers to seize €100,000 in Tallaght, Dublin, in 2017.
The raids are connected to an investigation into a criminal gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs.