Negotiations are underway to bring championships back to Carlow for 2020

NEGOTIATIONS to bring the National Ploughing Championships back to Carlow in 2020 will begin in earnest over the coming weeks. The National Ploughing Association (NPA) is expected to begin by first assessing the success of this year’s event at Ballintrane, Fenagh, while also listening to feedback from all of the relevant parties involved.

Key to these negotiations is the support of all the landowners involved and their willingness to once again host the event, while critical, too, is the NPA’s readiness to return.

Overall, last week’s ploughing championships were deemed a huge success, with record numbers attending and a very positive reaction in terms of site accessibility, traffic management, community involvement and the overall smooth running of the event.

Traditionally, the NPA announces its venue for the following year at the Ploughing Prizewinners Banquet, which takes place next month in Mount Wolseley Hotel, Tullow. However, this announcement heavily depends on the conclusion of negotiations with all concerned.

“The NPA will go back to the landowners and then also go to the board for approval,” stated an NPA spokesperson.

The curtain had barely fallen at the Fenagh site last Thursday when the remarkable Anna May McHugh, MD of the NPA, was making her way to Wales. Last Friday, she received an honorary doctorate in the sciences from Harper Adams University, Shropshire, a testament to Anna May’s remarkable legacy in the area of agriculture.

Over the weekend, the 85-year-old attended the Welsh Ploughing Championships before returning to Ireland yesterday (Monday).

Just two weeks before the National Ploughing Championships in Fenagh and returning just one day before the launch of the national event, the tireless Anna May had jetted in from the World Ploughing Championships in Minnesota, USA.