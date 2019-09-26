People making personal injury claim should pay a deposit: Lawyers body

Making a personal injury claim should require front money before the case goes to court, it has been suggested.

That is one suggestion being made on how to tackle Ireland’s ‘claim culture’.

The Professional Negligence Lawyers Association’s annual conference has heard that complainants could be asked to pay a deposit or to take out a special insurance policy.

Senior Council Rossa Fanning says it would mean defendants wouldn’t be out of pocket if they win their case.

“Defendants frequently complain in our … landscape it is a lose lose scenario because very often plaintiffs have insufficient resources to pay their costs if they lose the case. So the defendant loses if they lose the case and the also lose if they win the case because they encur significant costs.”