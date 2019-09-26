Rathvilly ladies bring home the cup

Éire Óg 3-9

Rathvilly 3-10

By Harry Shorthose

RATHVILLY finally got over the line to win the intermediate championship final replay at IT Carlow on Friday evening.

They had to do it the hard way as Éire Óg fought hard and dug deep, showing a lot of fight and spirit. Neither side really deserved to lose the game, but such is the nature of sport.

Rathvilly were deserved champions in that regard, they edged the game and after the early periods of the game, they set the tone.

Éire Óg, who had some absentees including captain Edel Hayden, due to injuries suffered in the drawn game, were playing catch-up.

It was the Carlow town side who started best and points from Amy Soraghan and Chloe O’Toole put them two to the good.

Rathvilly equalised and then started to assert their dominance on the game. Two goals via Fia Murphy and Caoimhe Deering midway through the half put them in the driving seat with a 2-4 to 0-3 lead.

Éire Óg weren’t giving up and after Leona Kelly sent over another point, Aoife Hayden netted to cut the gap to just three points with four minutes to go to the break.

Rathvilly bounced back almost immediately, as some good link-up play saw the ball find its way back to Rachel Whelan at the back post who netted with nobody in red picking her up.

Éire Óg again came back as Violette Nolan hit over a point while Aoife Hayden netted from distance. It was evenly poised at the break with Rathvilly leading 3-5 to 2-5.

Éire Óg started the second half well. Kelly and Alex Curtis added further points before Hannah O’Toole netted to put them three points ahead. Rathvilly had to dig deep to try and win this.

They did just that. Rachel Whelan and Chloe Bolger added two points each and suddenly, they were ahead again. Deep into injury time, Hayden added another point for the Carlow town side to bring things level once again and as the 10 minutes of injury time closed in, it felt as if the next score would win it.

It was Rathvilly who dug deep and had that little bit extra in reserve. Fia Murphy was the player to find the decisive score as the cup went to the Wicklow border.

Éire Óg: Roisin Ahearn, Sheila O’Keeffe, Sarah Furey, Oonagh O’Brien, Georgia Fitzgerald, Alex Curtis (0-1), Violette Nolan (0-1), Amy Soraghan, Leona Kelly (0-2), Chloe O’Toole (0-2), Jasmine Brennan Dowling, Eimear O’Hanlon, Cariona Monaghan, Hannah O’Toole (1-1), Aoife Hayden (2-2). Subs: Sarah Killman for H O’Toole (45 mins), Lea Read for Dowling (58 mins), Edel Hayden for Soraghan (60 mins), Catriona Cassidy for Curtis (37 mins)

Rathvilly: Dominique Balfe, Sarah McGurk, Aisling Byrne, Lauren Doyle, Natasha Doyle, Lorna Buckley, Maria O’Callaghan, Sinead Tallon, Marie Farrell, Chloe Bolger (1-4), Caoimhe Deering, Fia Murphy (1-2), Rachel Whelan (1-2), Courtney Gahan (0-1), Chloe Moore (0-1). Subs: Ciara McGurk for Moore (45 mins), Rhiannon Gardiner for Deering (50 mins)