Ante-post favourite Eamonn claims tenth consecutive title

DUBLIN may have its historic five in a row, but a Carlow ploughman set this own incredible record – winning a remarkable ten national ploughing championships in a row!

Carlow’s legendary Eamonn Tracey won the overall conventional class in front of his home crowd in Ballintrane, Fenagh this week, a remarkable feat that’s never been done before.

“I’m delighted … it’s just nice to do it on home turf. It’s one of the sweeter ones,” smiled Eamonn. “I was a bit hampered this year, with my own equipment not back yet from the world championships in Minnesota, so I had to use my son Seán’s equipment.

“I’d done a lot of work on the plough to make it more like my own, and our tractors are fairly similar, so I was able to manage it,” he added.

In fact, three generations of the Tracey family were in action at Ballintrane, all achieving terrific success and at times putting family loyalty aside to compete against one another! Eamonn’s son Seán was second in the under-28 class, son Steve second in the under-21 section, while his 77-year-old father Johnny, a legendary ploughman in his own right, also competed.

In total, Eamonn has now won an astonishing 14 national titles and three world crowns, making him the man to beat on the national and international stage.

Performing in front of a home crowd made this victory extra special.

“God, yeah, the fact it was in Carlow was important; of course you always like to do well at home,” he says.

“I did notice huge crowds out at the ploughing on the Wednesday and the Thursday. All of us were saying we never had as big a crowd; normally, it’s just the few diehards, but this time it was a big surprise how many came out to see it. It was great.

“The whole event was just great and everything went so well. It was a fantastically successful ploughing,” said Eamonn.

The national win means that Eamonn will once again represent Ireland at the World Ploughing Championships, which take place next August in St Petersburg, Russia.