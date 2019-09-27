Climate change protestors take to the streets of Carlow

A COFFIN was carried through Carlow town last Friday to deliver a powerful message of the dangers posed by climate change. Carlow people joined protestors all over the globe in what was the largest-ever international climate protest.

Around 50 people attended Extinction Rebellion’s protest by the Liberty Tree in Carlow town, which included a procession down Tullow Street. Extinction Rebellion Carlow is part of a global group that is demanding governments tell the truth about the environment and prevent further biodiversity and extinctions.

The group is apolitical and was started up locally only last month by a few mutually-minded Carlovians. One of the members, Mary O’Sullivan, said: “We want to empower to see change is possible, to show people when they care they are not alone and other people will join them.”

The protest included a series of impassioned speakers, including student representatives from Carlow College and IT Carlow and People Before Profit’s cllr Adrienne Wallace.

Over at the town hall, renowned young environmentalist Alicia Premkumar spoke at an event organised by senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, who wished to raise awareness about climate change. The St Leo’s student provided vivid imagery that by the time she had finished her speech 650,000 barrels of oil would be drilled. And that the ice caps are melting three times faster than ten years ago.

“These are products of our system, bi-products of us,” she said. “It’s our duty to protect nature.”

There were also contributions about the environment from council officials. The council is noted as a sustainable champion in several areas, while it recently launched its Climate Change Adaptation Strategy.

The Climate Strike movement has been driven nationally and internationally by students. However, there was anecdotal evidence that some schools were reluctant to see students take part in the strike. One school that bucked the trend was Educate Together NS, with 90 pupils on the streets to present a petition to the county council, while also participating in an event at An Gairdín Beo.

Students from Graiguecullen NS, Scoil Mhuire, the Gaelscoil and St Lazerian’s were in attendance at the town hall event. There was also a significant presence from Presentation College, with ten students from the school taking part in the Liberty Tree protest. Sixth-year student Martyna Margieska said: “What’s happening now is going to be our future.”

The events underlined a strong environmentally-minded group of people who are championing change.

Presentation student Abbey Campbell was part of the ‘Green Team’ at Carlow Regional Youth Services, which raised environmental awareness and tackled littering in the River Burrin. Abbey said: “Events make people realise how bad it is. It’s important to highlight the damage being done to the planet.”