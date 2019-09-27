Fenagh couple’s free-range poultry farm wins top award

CARLOW Free Range, a poultry farm in Fenagh, has just scooped a gold medal in the prestigious Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards. The company, owned by Bertram and Celine Salter, won the Natural Foods category and was praised for the “stress-free environment” in which chickens were raised.

Celebrating 21 years in their current incarnation, this year’s Georgina Campbell Awards focused on the industry pioneers who put down quality markers a generation or more ago. Carlow Free Range, owned and operated by the husband-and-wife team, started production in 1993, when organic food production was barely recognised in Ireland.

Georgina found that the company was “one of the few Irish poultry businesses to own and manage the entire supply chain process from rearing birds in a stress-free environment through to the processing, packaging and delivery” and that they were “a byword for quality”, as they meet all EU standards.