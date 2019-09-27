  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Flu vaccine will protect against ‘Aussie Flu’ this winter, says doctor

Flu vaccine will protect against ‘Aussie Flu’ this winter, says doctor

Friday, September 27, 2019

So-called ‘Aussie Flu’ is expected to have a big influence here this winter.

It is claimed the H1N1 strain caused Australia to have one of its worst ever flu seasons, leading to a loss of life.

Dr Laura Durcan, Vice-President of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association, said the flu vaccine should cover the strain.

Dr Durcan said: “The composition of the flu vaccine, people sometimes have a little bit of scepticism regarding that, it is something that is reviewed annually and updated according to the anticipated strain of flu.

“Certainly, in Australia, the vaccine matched the strain that was present in the population, so we’d be very hopeful in terms of encouraging people to go and get their flu shot.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Mixed-race couple ‘shaking’ after online abuse in response to Lidl ad campaign

Friday, 27/09/19 - 11:50am

Task force reveals plan to stop curlew’s extinction in Ireland

Friday, 27/09/19 - 11:10am

Gardaí stop 38 people suspected of having bought sex in operation last week

Friday, 27/09/19 - 9:00am