Gardaí stop 38 people suspected of having bought sex in operation last week

38 people were stopped and spoken to by Gardaí last week on suspicion of having bought sex.

They were questioned as part of a number of days of action targeting sexual exploitation.

The intelligence-led operations to tackle the purchase of sexual services and prositution took place across nine Garda divisions.

From September 16 to 21, Gardaí targeted people in four regions in Dublin, the Kilkenny/Carlow area, Cork City, Kerry, Galway and Donegal.

During the course of the operation, 38 people were stopped and spoken to by members of An Garda Síochána arising from suspicion of having purchased sexual services from someone involved in prostitution.

A number of files will now be prepared for the DPP.

The Gardaí said the operation reinforces their commitment to target the demand for prostitution and to protect vulnerable people, including victims of human trafficking involved in prostitution.

This is the second national operation targeting the demand for prostitution in 2019 and further operations are planned.

Ruhama, a group which supports women affected by prostitution and sex trafficking, welcomed the development saying it is great to see gardaí increasing their actions to target sex buyers.