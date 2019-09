Drugs worth more than €100,000 have been seized following the search of a house in County Roscommon.

Some of the seized cannabis plants. Pic: Garda Press Office

A woman in her 30s has been arrested by gardaí investigating the discovery.

40 cannabis plants worth around €32,000, cannabis herb worth around €75,000 and €300 worth of cocaine were found after a house was searched in the Lanesborough area yesterday.

The woman arrested is being detained at Roscommon Garda Station.