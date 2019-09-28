Council to carry out audit on vacant homes in Carlow

THE council was urged to “get-active and into the trenches” on the issue of vacant properties in the town.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace put forward a notice of motion at the recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District calling on the council to carry out an extensive report into the number of vacant houses in Carlow. Cllr Wallace suggested the report should explore any difficulties arising with regards to enacting compulsory purchase orders (CPOS) and vacant site levies and to detail solutions to overcome these obstacles.

“This is a big, big issue. Vacant properties are devaluing other properties, leading to anti-social behaviour and, of course, we are in the midst of a massive housing crisis,” she stated. “The council needs to get pro-active and into the trenches.”

Cllr Fergal Browne pointed out there was ambiguity surrounding the definition of a derelict property and it needed to be clearly defined what derelict or a vacate property is. He described the Land Registry as “a bit of a joke”, with ownerships not up to date. He also accused the banks of simply “not engaging”.

“It scandalous and so frustrating … it’s not good enough,” he said.

Cllr John Cassin spoke of property with “bushes 10ft high in the garden”, yet the property was not classified as derelict and also referred to a property in Ashgrove that was “like Fort Knox”.

Cllr Ken Murnane remarked that while he wouldn’t defend banks, the big problem was, in fact, vulture funds that are “not obliged to give any information to anyone”.

“They hold the deeds to a lot of vacant properties in Carlow,” cllr Murnane suggested.

Acting director of services Michael Brennan stated that the issues surrounding some properties were “not straightforward” and pointed out there was defined criteria surrounding derelict and vacant properties. He confirmed that more than 400 properties are vacant in the county, but often there are issues where the owner may be living abroad.

Mr Brennan accepted the issue was “a solution to our housing problem”.

Reference was made to the difficult legal processes surrounding CPOs, with acting director of services Fiona O’Neill pointing out that the decision on the CPO of a derelict property takes 12 months.

Cllr Cassin seconded the motion, which was unanimously supported by all members.