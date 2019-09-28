Magic moments for rugby mascot Kyle

SUNDAY was a day to remember for a young rugby fan from Carlow as he led out the Irish team in Yokohama Stadium prior to their superb victory over Scotland.

Kyle Leybourne donned the maroon and white of his club, Tullow RFC, as he walked hand in hand with Irish skipper Rory Best to a cacophony of sound generated by 67,000 fans.

There were understandable nerves as the 11-year-old waited in the tunnel, but they melted away as the Irish captain came up and greeted him along with a reassuring squeeze of the shoulder.

“It was a day to remember,” said Kyle’s mum Anne. “Getting out on the pitch, being there with that atmosphere and to have the winning result.”

Kyle had hoped to give a little wave home and got his opportunity during the anthem with his bright smile beaming into homes around the globe. “It was lovely to capture it; it made my day,” added Anne.

He was shouted on at home by his two siblings, seven-year-old Zac and sister Chloe (9). “We were well warmed up when the match came on,” laughed Anne.

Kyle was accompanied by his dad John and the pair enjoyed Ireland’s comprehensive 27-3 victory in their opening game of the Rugby World Cup. Making it all the more special for Kyle was that his second cousin Andrew Porter was in Ireland’s match-day squad.

The pair exchanged a high five on match day, while Andrew sent a lovely text after the game to say Kyle had brought the team a lot of luck.

Kyle and John enjoyed a phenomenal experience in Japan. They stayed in a hotel in Tokyo with many rugby greats, including former New Zealand great Ritchie McCaw. The friendliness of the Japanese hosts also made a great impression, while the atmosphere at the match was superb.

“They were treated like royalty, brought down to the stadium and very well looked after,” said Anne. “They had really good seats. It was a trip of lifetime,” she added.

Kyle was due home last night (Monday). The trip may be over, but the memories will last a lifetime.

Kyle had won the honour of walking the team out in a competition organised by Land Rover. The Leybournes were very appreciative of Land Rover and all the support and good wishes they received locally.