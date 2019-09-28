Private hospital to open outreach centre in Carlow town next month

The largest private hospital in the southeast will open a new outreach centre at Shamrock Plaza in Carlow next month.

UPMC Whitfield Hospital’s new facility will see cardiology, ophthalmology, sports medicine and urology specialists deliver pre- and post-operation outpatient appointments at the new Carlow centre, allowing patients to receive timely access to healthcare as close to home as possible and removing the need to travel. The centre will also host regular education events for GPs from across the region.

The Carlow facility joins other UPMC services in Waterford and Cork and its nationwide UPMC Concussion Network,

Miriam Griffin, manager of the new UPMC Carlow Outreach Centre, was at UPMC’s tent at the National Ploughing Championships all last week, delivering information sessions about the new facility. She said ongoing investment would significantly boost capacity for patients from across the southeast region.

“Our new outreach venture will ensure easy and quick access for Carlow patients to our consultants and then immediate access to services at UPMC Whitfield Hospital, should they require a procedure.

“We are significantly expanding our radiology department at the hospital in Waterford with the purchase of a second CT scanner and a new MRI, a 3T scanner which will be the only one of its kind in the region and will allow for the most technologically advanced diagnostics. These investments will significantly increase our diagnostic capacity.

“We also have an additional theatre – our sixth – coming on-stream later this year, while our new cath lab and coronary care unit will be operational early in 2020.”

Plans are also in development to base a volunteer-led transport service for cancer patients at the new outreach centre.

Through a partnership with the HSE, the UPMC Hillman Cancer Centre in Waterford has been providing radiotherapy to public and private patients for the past 13 years. The South East Radiotherapy Trust (SERT) offers free bus transport to radiotherapy patients from across the region to the Waterford centre for treatment.

SERT is currently working on plans to expand this service to Carlow. Patients will be collected from the UPMC Carlow Outreach Centre by one of SERT’s 150 volunteer drivers and delivered to the Waterford facility to receive their treatment, before being returned home.