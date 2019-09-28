  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Two remain in custody after €4m worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Two remain in custody after €4m worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Saturday, September 28, 2019

Two men are still in custody after €4m worth of drugs was seized in Dublin yesterday evening.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau found the heroin and cocaine during two raids in Clondalkin and Ballyfermot.

The two men in their 20s and 50s were arrested for drug-trafficking and can be questioned for up to 48 hours.

“Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau carried out two searches in the Clondalkin and Ballyfermot areas of Dublin (yesterday),” a garda spokesperson said.

“During the course of the searches, heroin and cocaine (subject to analysis) was seized with an estimated street value of €4m.”

The two men are being detained under the provisions of Section 2 – Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Fine Gael Senator calls for ban on flavoured vapes

Saturday, 28/09/19 - 10:00am

Man, 24, dies in Co Cork crash

Saturday, 28/09/19 - 8:30am

Money awarded by State to victims of violent crime increases by 62%

Saturday, 28/09/19 - 7:40am