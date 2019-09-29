Exhibition chronicles 90 years of scouting in Carlow

THERE was a brilliant buzz of excitement in the county museum when about 150 people attended the opening of an exhibition that celebrates the 90th anniversary of Scouts in Carlow town.

Called ‘On my honour I will try’, the exhibition takes over an entire floor of the museum on College Street and features hundreds of photographs, old uniforms and badges as well as other articles of interest.

As the oldest scout, Martin Doogue from Baltinglass had the honour of officially cutting the ribbon on the exhibition, ably assisted by the youngest beaver.

It took months for the exhibition to be curated and it could not have happened without the assistance of Seán Farrell, a Carlow man who’s also the vice-president of Scouting Ireland; Dan Carbery from Carlow town, who donated many of the fascinating artefacts; Colin Whelan, president of the 5th Carlow Town Scouts; and the staff at the museum itself.

“We have a full floor of photos, mannequins and exhibitions,” Colin told Around Carlow Town.

“They include old uniforms from the 1930s and the ’60s as well as memorabilia from 1932, when the Carlow Scouts attended the Eucharistic Congress in Dublin.”

The group was originally set up in 1929 by Jack Giltrap, who had moved to Carlow to work in the sugar factory, and it has been running continually ever since. One of the biggest achievements of the club was the building of its den at Green Lane, Carlow in 1967. Fr Seán O’Leary was the driving force behind building the den, when telegraph poles were bought from CIE for that purpose. The den still stands today, but the Scout group is so big and popular that it’s probably outgrown the venue!

“We have 200 members aged from six to 68 years and a huge waiting list. We’re always looking for new leaders,” said Colin.”

The Carlow town troop has won the Carlow/Kilkenny shield for the past five years and has competed at national level, too.

He reckons it’s the lasting friendships and the wide variety of activities that make the scouts’ popularity so enduring.

“The appeal is about the friendships you make. When you go camping, for a while you’re living with your friends and you create a bond. There are so many activities to do as well, from cooking and building to hiking and mountaineering. You’re having fun but you’re learning all the time, too,” said Colin.

The exhibition will run in the county museum on College Street for the next six months.