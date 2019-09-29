  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man, 50s, dies after getting into difficulty at Dublin’s Forty Foot

Man, 50s, dies after getting into difficulty at Dublin’s Forty Foot

Sunday, September 29, 2019

File photo

A man in his 50s has died after getting into difficulty at Dublin’s Forty Foot.

Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire were called to an incident at the Forty Foot at around 2.30pm this afternoon.

A man got into difficulties in the water and a number of people came to his assistance.

The Coast Guard arrived on the scene and brought the injured man to Sandy Cove Point where he was removed by ambulance to St Vincent’s Hospital.

He passed away later this afternoon.

A file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Seven arrested by detectives in trafficking probe

Sunday, 29/09/19 - 6:10pm

€25m funding for local mental health services being ‘held back’, FF claim

Sunday, 29/09/19 - 4:30pm

Status yellow rain warning issued in Cork and Kerry

Sunday, 29/09/19 - 2:30pm