Takings from the Streets of Carlow run to exceed €20k

HUNDREDS of people, young and old, fit and creaky, took to the streets of Carlow recently to raise funds for a well-respected and much-loved charity.

The ‘Streets of Carlow fun run’ was in aid of St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen, an organisation that feeds thousands of people who are homeless or have little money to feed themselves. Up to 750 supporters registered to take part in the 5km and 10km fun run, which was organised by the staff of Sherry Fitzgerald McDermott, whose Carlow office is based on Barrack Street.

“We indentified it as a charity that we’d like to help, but rather than just writing a cheque for it, one of the staff suggested we use the seed money to organise an event in aid if it instead,” James McDermott told The Nationalist.

They came up with the idea of a fun run and to use the streets of Carlow town as the circuit, calling upon the expertise of St Laurence O’Toole Athletic Club to help organise the event. James and the crew also approached about ten other sporting clubs around the town for volunteers, while other businesses and retail outlets were asked to support the event. No-one refused and, as word about it spread around the business and other communities, the event grew to encompass hundreds of people. Businesses registered teams to take part, while others signed up on a family or individual basis.

On the day, Leslie Dempsey from Fusion Fitness got people to warm up to zumba dance routines, scores of volunteers from St Laurence’s and other sports clubs stewarded the event and volunteers from St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen made the refreshments back at the athletic club’s HQ.

The participants included everyone from small children and mature grannies to couch potatoes and gym bunnies. Bishop Denis Nulty and Fr Seán Dunphy (with his dog!) were among the first off from the starting post.

Sherry Fitzgerald McDermott had an original goal of €20,000 to hand over to St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen, but they now believe that they’re going to exceed that ambitious sum, thanks to the sheer generosity and goodwill of people.

“I think the event was so successful because the charity itself is held in very high esteem in the community. We got significant cash contributions from individuals and the backing of several companies. Anyone we asked for support, they gave it. The amount of positivity we got back was amazing. The crew here put in a Trojan amount of work into it – it was driven by Nora Meaney, in particular. It took a huge effort, so we’re catching our breaths. Will we do it again? It should be done again,” concluded James.