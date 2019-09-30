Update: Missing Dublin teen found safe and well

Update 10.30pm: Abbie Donoghue has been located safe and well in Dublin.

Update 6.40pm: Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing in Dublin.

Abbie Donoghue, 14, is missing from the Tallaght area since Saturday.

She is described as being 5’11” with red hair and green eyes.

When last seen Abbie was wearing blue jeans, a white crop top and black Adidas runners.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Tallaght on 01 666 6000.