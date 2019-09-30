Update: Missing Dublin teen found safe and well

Monday, September 30, 2019

Update 10.30pm: Abbie Donoghue has been located safe and well in Dublin.

Update 6.40pm: Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing in Dublin.

Abbie Donoghue, 14, is missing from the Tallaght area since Saturday.

She is described as being 5’11” with red hair and green eyes.

When last seen Abbie was wearing blue jeans, a white crop top and black Adidas runners.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Tallaght on 01 666 6000.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Customs posts proposed by UK ‘effectively a border with a buffer zone’

Monday, 30/09/19 - 9:40pm

Hogan: ‘It takes two to tango’ to secure EU-US trade deal

Monday, 30/09/19 - 8:50pm

C&AG report: ‘€41bn of public’s money may never be fully recovered’

Monday, 30/09/19 - 7:40pm