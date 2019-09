Gardaí are looking for help in finding a 16-year-old girl missing from her home in Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin.

Tammy Kelly was last seen on Friday in the town.

She is described as five foot three inches tall with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí have said they and Tammy’s family have concerns for her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.