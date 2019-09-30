Met Eireann believes Thursday will be a ‘danger period’ as it tracks Hurricane Lorenzo

Met Eireann has said it is monitoring the progress of Hurricane Lorenzo.

Wind speed probabilities for Hurricane Lorenzo between Sunday and Friday. Pic via National Hurricane Centre.

The forecaster said Thursday looks like it will be a “danger period” as the storm moves along the North Atlantic, but added it will have a better idea in the next 24 hours.

It is expected to recede to a tropical storm by the time it reaches the vicinity of Ireland.

However, Met Eireann’s Deirdre Lowe said even if Lorenzo does not make landfall, it could still bring stormy conditions.

Ms Lowe said: “It could be a problem for Ireland on Thursday alright.

“It’s predicted to track to the west of Ireland, so it’s not predicted to make landfall – but it still brings the risk of severe winds, possibly stormy conditions and very high seas.

“That track may change, so we are keeping a close eye on it.”

The forecaster said they will be able to better make decisions and issue any relevant warning once various computer forecasts become consistent.

Ms Lowe said: “It’s expected to track into the Azores in the next couple of days and then it is going to track north-eastwards into the direction of Ireland.”

She added that if the storm continues on its current path it would likely impact Ireland for a “day or two”.

Met Éireann, the UK Met Office and the US National Hurricane Centre (NOAA) are holding daily discussions to monitor the progress of the storm.