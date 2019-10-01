  • Home >
Dublin City Council reveals plan for former Smithfield market

Tuesday, October 01, 2019

Dublin City Council has revealed its plan for the former Smithfield market.

According to The Herald, city planners hope to preserve all the heritage assets, but the plans involve a significant enhancement of the marketplace and outdoor areas.

The original fish market site, which has been demolished and is being used as a carpark, is also to be included within the development proposals.

The Chancery Street yard will become the new public entrance allowing for easier access from the Luas.

The proposals have been presented to the markets and casual trading subcommittee.

